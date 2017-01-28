AAP not our key opponent in elections, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in Barnala on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not the key opponent of his party.

He was speaking at a rally held here in favour of SAD candidate Surinderpal Singh Sibia. Earlier, he held public meetings in favour of Ajeet Singh Shant at Mehal Kalan and Balbir Singh Ghunas at Bhadaur.

“All radical organisations and naxalites are gathering under the banner of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. He will bring chaos in the state,” said Sukhbir.

He frequently used the word ‘topi wale’ (donning caps) to make fun of AAP leaders. He also termed AAP a party of thugs.

His tongue slipped during speech when he said, “Badi mushkil naal assin Punjab di aman shanti bhang keeti hai (We have worked hard to disturb peace in Punjab).”

Read more

He claimed, “In Majha and Doaba, it is the SAD-BJP versus the Congress and the AAP is not in the picture. Even in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Muktsar of the Malwa area, our fight is with the Congress. So the AAP is nowhere against us. Only on 17-18 seats, the SAD-BJP is on one side, and the Congress and AAP on the other side.”

“After formation of our government for the third term, if you will go to Bijli board dafter (electricity office), you can get the tubewell connection as easily and instantly as you buy vegetables from a rehri (street vendor),” promised Sukhbir.

“There are at least 51 AAP candidates whose wives have deserted them, Bhagwant Mann not an exception,” said Sukhbir.

“Still 12,000 villages are without proper supply of electricity and water. We shall ensure lighting and other facilities in 2,500 villages every year,” he said.

“Businessmen with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore will not need to maintain any account books,” Sukhbir said.

He said, “A major road via Barnala will be constructed, on which you can ply your vehicle at 150 km per hour.”

“We have already given 2.5 lakh jobs in the past 10 years and we promise 1.5 lakh more,” said Badal.

“We will also open a skill development centre in a cluster of every 5 villages, where training will be provided free of cost to volunteers. The trainees will get Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan, repayable in 10 years,” said Sukhbir.

“A sports school will also be opened in Barnala,” he said.

Speaking about the SAD manifesto, Sukhbir said, “Now we have promised to waive loans of all small farmers besides promising a Rs 100 bonus on both wheat and paddy. We will provide five lakh pucca houses to the houseless besides distributing 5kg sugar at Rs 10 per kg and two kg ghee at Rs 25 per kg to the disadvantaged,” he added.