AAP’s Rampura Phul candidate declares assets worth Rs 19.12 crore

Updated: Jan 17, 2017 16:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manjeet Singh Sidhu filing his nomination in Rampura Phul in Bathinda on Monday.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo)

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rampura Phul, Manjeet Singh Sidhu, declared assets worth Rs 19.12 crore in affidavits filed by him on Monday. 

His total assets includes movable property worth Rs 5.16 crore with immovable assets worth Rs 13.96 crore. Besides, Sidhu owns two Mercedes cars worth Rs 99.5 lakh. 

He was among 17 candidates from different political parties who filed nomination papers from their respective constituencies in Bathinda district on Monday. 

Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur, also submitted her nomination papers, while Ranjit Kaur of AAP applied as her covering candidate. MPhil in English, Baljinder declared Rs 3.65 as her total assets. AAP candidates Jagdev Singh and Jagseer Singh from Maur and Bhucho Mandi constituencies submitted their papers as well. Avtar Singh and Mumtaaz filed nominations papers as BSP candidates from Rampura and Bhucho Mandi segments. 

However, AAP candidate from Bathinda rural, Rupinder Kaur Rubi, also filed her nomination papers at office of Bathinda development authority.

