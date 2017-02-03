AAP youth leader shot at in Rampura Phul, party blames SAD

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was injured in firing in Rampura Phul on Thursday night allegedly by SAD workers.

AAP youth leader Roby Brar suffered an injury in his leg and is admitted in Adesh hospital, Buhcho. AAP candidate from Rampura Phul assembly segment Manjit Singh Sidhu blamed SAD workers for opening fire at Brar.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also blamed SAD for the attack and blamed Punjab police DGP Suresh Arora for not taking action.

“Punjab DGP Arora still taking orders from Sukhbir Badal. Deliberately allowing Badal’s goondas free run,” said Kejriwal.

Punjab DGP Arora still taking orders from Sukhbir Badal. Deliberately allowing Badal's goondas free run https://t.co/hDHnmMpIOX — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2017

Also read | Two Congmen hospitalised after attack in Patti; SAD sarpanch booked

The incident happened Thursday midnight when Brar was reportedly chasing some SAD workers on apprehension of them resorting to distribute money among the voters. A scuffle ensued in which Brar was shot at.

Rampura Phul city police were in process of registering a case in this regard.