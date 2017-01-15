YouTube video: Notice issued to SAD for poll code violation in Adampur constituency

The media certification and monitoring committee received a complaint regarding an advertisement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on a You Tube channel.

The committee issued a notice to SAD district president on Saturday. The notice was issued after a complaint was filled from Adampur block that a promotional advertisement of Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu was being run on You Tube. Officials said that it is for the first time that a complaint regarding a promotional advertisement on You Tube has been filled.

The advertisement that was uploaded on January 10, six days after the implementation of model code of conduct, features the Dashmesh sports club of Hazara village in Adampur, constituency of MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu. The video shows how the youngsters of the village were provided with the facilities,with images of Tinu in. Pawan Tinu, Adampur MLA when contacted said, “The football stadium was inaugurated a month ago before the code of conduct came into force.”

The media certification and monitoring committee received the complaint on January 13. Sources said that the advertisement was uploaded without taking permission from the media certification and monitoring committee. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADC) Gurmeet Multani, who is also the nodal officer of the committee confirmed that the notice has been sent.

He said that the district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rural SS Mann will find about the person who uploaded the video and how many times the video was shared. He said, “This is a violation of the code of conduct. Expenditure will also be imposed after looking at the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) rates.” SSP rural when contacted said that since he was out in the field, he did not know about the instructions he has got.