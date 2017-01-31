Administration calls for strict checking of smuggled goods by Delhi police

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has asked the Delhi Police to intensify checking to curb smuggling of illegal liquor on February 11, when the district goes to polls in phase 1 of elections.

The district administration officials held a meeting with the district police and Delhi Police on Tuesday evening in this regard. They said smuggling of large consignments of liquor on the election day is expected and they require the assistance of Delhi Police to check bootlegging.

“To ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission, police and administration are working together since the code of conduct came into effect in the state. Our priority is to check smuggling of liquor from Delhi border,” NP Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Incidents of liquor smuggling have increased over the last week as many political parties try to lure voters by offering them liquor, police said.

Senior superintendent of police, Dharmendra Singh, said that there has been an increase in checks and inspections of vehicles entering Noida from Delhi border by the police in view of the approaching poll day of February 11.

“Usually, liquor is smuggled through these porous borders. We want strict checking of vehicles entering from Delhi border on election day so that illegal smuggling is curbed,” Singh said.

Singh also emphasised on cooperation between the police personnel of Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar to stop the liquor smuggling.

“We expect the Delhi Police to also keep a tab on incidents of liquor smuggling on polling day. Officials should share their phone numbers and the progress of their inspection on polling day,” Singh said.

Members of Delhi Police agreed to assist the Noida police personnel on polling day. “We will ensure that Gautam Budh Nagar has the full support of the Delhi Police on the polling day,” Ankit Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Mayur Vihar, Delhi, said.