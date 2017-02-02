 Akhilesh hits out at Modi over migration, says PM himself a political migrant | assembly-elections$uttarpradesh-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Akhilesh hits out at Modi over migration, says PM himself a political migrant

assembly elections Updated: Feb 02, 2017 22:24 IST
IANS
IANS
Muzaffarnagar
Akhilesh Yadav

UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.(PTI)

Hitting out at the BJP for raking up a “non-issue” of migration from western Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in fact a “real migrant” as he was from Gujarat and had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

Addressing a rally in Khatauli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, Akhilesh, who is also the national president of the Samajwadi Party, also said that by voting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the people of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation.

The chief minister also claimed that the BJP was now out of the race for power in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav, being presented a crown at an election rally in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, said that by voting against the BJP, the people of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation. (PTI)

There was some confusion earlier but now that Congress and SP has joined hands, we are set to return to power with over 300 seats,” he said.

Also taking on people who were criticising him for giving 105 seats to the Congress, Akhilesh said he was a man with a big heart.

Read more

tags

more from assembly-elections

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you