Akhilesh hits out at Modi over migration, says PM himself a political migrant

Hitting out at the BJP for raking up a “non-issue” of migration from western Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in fact a “real migrant” as he was from Gujarat and had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

Addressing a rally in Khatauli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, Akhilesh, who is also the national president of the Samajwadi Party, also said that by voting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the people of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation.

The chief minister also claimed that the BJP was now out of the race for power in the state.

There was some confusion earlier but now that Congress and SP has joined hands, we are set to return to power with over 300 seats,” he said.

Also taking on people who were criticising him for giving 105 seats to the Congress, Akhilesh said he was a man with a big heart.

