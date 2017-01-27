 Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi names Capt Amarinder Singh as Congress CM candidate | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi names Capt Amarinder Singh as Congress CM candidate

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:22 IST
Pawan Sharma
Pawan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Congress Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh adressing the rally in Jalandhar.(PTI Photo)

Amarinder Singh was on Friday announced as the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly election in Punjab.

Addressing party supporters, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said, “Amarinder Singh will be the next chief mininster of Punjab. But he will not be alone, thousands of Congress ministers will be with him.”

He was speaking at a rally in Amritsar’s Majitha, in his first visit to Punjab after the assembly elections were announced.

Majitha is the assembly seat of cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the younger brother of Harsimrat Kaur Badal -- Union minister and wife of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Gandhi also took on the Badals, claiming only “one family” had monopoly over the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 4, and the results will be declared over a month later — on March 11. Election campaigning will conclude on February 2.

