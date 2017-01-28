Shah’s dig at Rahul: ‘If he gets married, his unborn child will be next Cong chief’

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying if he were to get married, his yet-to-be-born child would be anointed the next leader of the opposition party.

He was responding to a pointed query on whether giving tickets to family members of senior BJP leaders amounted to promoting dynastic rule after the release of the party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s family was an example of dynastic politics in the country.

“... it was decided that after Nehru, it would be Indira (Gandhi); after her, Rajiv bhai; and after him, Rahul Gandhi... that is what we are opposed to,” Shah said.

The BJP chief claimed giving tickets to the kin of MLAs and MPs was not dynastic politics.

Asked if the an alliance between Rahul Gandhi’s party and Samajwadi Party of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will make any difference to the BJP’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh, Shah replied in the negative.

“The alliance poses no challenge to us,” he said, adding that in the new alliance, only the Samajwadi Party was of some consequence.

“Akhilesh has looted the state while Rahul Gandhi has looted the country; now both are planning to plunder Uttar Pradesh jointly but the people are wise enough,” he added.