Amritsar: Bhagwant Mann wants Amarinder’s apology for ‘anti-NRI’ statement

Alleging that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh had insulted non-resident Indians (NRIs) by complaining to the Election Commission against outsiders campaigning in the state elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought an apology from the former chief minister.

Interacting with the media along with scores of NRIs who came to Amritsar on Monday to campaign for AAP candidates here, Mann said, “It is shameful that Captain has demanded a ban on the NRIs’ campaign in support of AAP in Punjab. It reflects that he is nervous over his defeat.”

He added, “Thanks to the corrupt system which exists here due to politicians like Captain Amarinder Singh, these NRIs went abroad for their livelihood, and now have come here to save our home state.”

He also condemned deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement that “terrorists from foreign countries are funding AAP”.

Mann asked, “Were freedom fighters also terrorists or radicals who came from Canada to India during Ghadar movement?”

Senior AAP leader from Canada, Jaskirat Kaur Mann, said to campaign in Punjab is “our constitutional right” and “nobody can refrain us from doing that”.