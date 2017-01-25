Kejriwal trying to divide me, Captain Amarinder, says Sidhu in Amritsar

Ending speculations on whether he is in contention with Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh for the party’s CM face in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to divide him and Amarinder over the issue.

Addressing the first rally outside the Amritsar district at Tanda and Sham Chaurasi in Hoshiarpur, Sidhu said, “Kejriwal knows Sidhu’s name sells so he tweets to ‘Maharaja saab’ that Sidhu will be made CM. They put posters of Sidhu will be Congress CM in my constituency. Ae bari cheez ae. Bara shatir banda ae .... phoot paunda, aag launda (he is very cunning. He is trying to divide us).”

Sidhu’s statement comes amid reports that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi may announce Amarinder as the party’s CM face during his three-day visit to Punjab from January 27. The three will together hold rallies in Lambi, Jalalabad and Majithia, the bastions of the ruling Badals.

Sidhu’s attacks on AAP don’t end here. Referring to AAP as ‘Khaas Aadmi Party’, he warns people not to buy their promises.

“Kejriwal is so cunning that heads he wins, tails you lose. He is like a handpump -- four feet above the ground and 120 feet below. When he got to know I was joining Congress, he sent me proposal that I can be deputy CM. His emissaries told me for two years, let Kejriwal be CM. I dared them to first ask Kejriwal to announce he will be CM,” Sidhu said. He then went on call AAP’s team of 60 from outside Punjab as “kaale angrez”.

“They are like the East India Company. They want to rule Punjab by remote control. He has promised many the CM’s post and AAP will disintegrate the day he announces one,” Sidhu said.