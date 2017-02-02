Assembly elections: Campaigning in Punjab, Goa ends as both head towards polls

The campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, billed as the first major test of the Modi government’s popularity post-demonetisation, ended on Thursday.

The gruelling campaign concluded for all the 117 seats of Punjab and 40 of the coastal state of Goa on Thursday evening ahead of the February 4 single-phase polling in the two states where BJP is in power.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has not been keeping well, did not campaign for the party and the task of spearheading the party’s drive was left to heir apparent and vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party held rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley and defence minister Manohar Parrikar in the two states..

Punjab, where the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine has been in power over the last decade, saw bitter exchanges between it and two other major contenders for power -- Congress and AAP over drug menace, corruption and law and order.

Read| Punjab assembly elections: Campaigning comes to a high-voltage end in state

BJP president Amit Shah addresses a BJP rally in Vasco town, Goa. (PTI File Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is contesting assembly elections in both the states, where BJP and Congress have been traditional political rivals, for the first time and is said to be a potential contender for power.

Apart from the drug menace, the contentious SYL canal issue and sacrilege of holy books of Sikhs were among the major issues flagged by electoral rivals.

Prime Minister Modi held two elections rallies in Jalandhar and Kotkapura in the state where he flagged the issue of threat from Pakistan to seek votes for SAD-BJP combine, which he claims alone could provide a stable government that would guarantee safety and security of the state.

Read| Punjab election: Rahul Gandhi says Arvind Kejriwal helping forces who want to disturb peace

Rahul Gandhi took Congress’ campaign to the pocket boroughs of the ruling Badal clan, including Lambi, Majitha and Jalalabad, to target it over alleged corruption, playing dynastic politics and promoting drugs and mining mafia.

The AAP, which had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014, has plunged into the contest whole-heartedly with Arvind Kejriwal criss-crossing large parts of the state. It has fielded candidates in all the 117 seats and is expected to fare well.

After initial dithering, Rahul Gandhi declared the Patiala royal family scion Amarinder Singh Congress’ chief ministerial face. Amarinder, 74, has already announced it would be his last election.

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh at an election rally for party candidate from Rampur Phula, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, in Mehraj, Bathinda. (PTI Photo)

A clutch of AAP leaders including Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann, a potential candidate for chief ministership if the party wins, added heft to the party’s campaign.

In Goa, where the BJP is facing a rival in a rebel RSS leader, the party has not projected incumbent chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar as their chief ministerial candidate and has hinted at a Manohar Parrikar’s return to the hot seat, apparently to cash in on his enduring popularity in the state.

Read| Goa election: 156 crorepatis will contest assembly polls 2017