Kejriwal is a self-proclaimed chief justice of Indian politics, says BJP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is a “self-proclaimed chief justice of Indian politics”, the BJP said on Monday as it accused him of denigrating the credibility of Election Commission and the voting process with his bribery remarks.

“Kejriwal wants to be Delhi chief minister on odd days, Punjab chief minister on even days and Goa chief minister on holidays. But, now when his desire to become chief ministers of three states at the same time has shattered, he is frustrated and saying all this,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The Aam Aadmi Party convener had stirred up a hornet’s nest during an election rally in Goa earlier this month where he had asked people to accept money offered by the political parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party only.

By asking voters to accept bribe, Kejriwal is instigating the people towards corruption, against which his entire politics is based, Patra told reporters in Delhi.

“Kejriwal, a self-proclaimed chief justice of Indian politics who also has a constitution bench of corrupt ministers, has again and again repeated his bribery remarks. By doing this, he is not only denigrating the credibility of Election Commission but also the entire voting process,” he said.

The EC had later censured him for his reported remarks in poll-bound Goa, saying his statement amounted to abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery.

But despite the EC’s notice, the Delhi CM had reportedly reiterated his bribery remarks.

Earlier on Monday, the Kejriwal, in a letter to EC, claimed that his remarks were aimed at containing graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.