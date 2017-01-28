At 89, Punjab CM Badal toils hard, takes on Congress, AAP

On a cold, foggy morning, the music is blasting as a 500-strong crowd watches a publicity video on a big screen at the grain market in Sangrur. They are Akali supporters waiting for chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal. But the rally organisers are anxious, pacing up and down, as most chairs laid out at the venue are empty. Just then, more people start streaming in, waving the party flags. The CM, famous for his punctuality, delays his arrival by 35 minutes for his first public meeting of the day. And by the time his Toyota Land Cruiser rolls in, it’s jam-packed.

Badal, who is here to campaign for sitting Akali MLA Parkash Chand Garg, is welcomed with a ‘siropa’. After a few customary speeches comes his turn to speak. But it begins on a jarring note. As he grabs the mike, there is commotion and a small group of people shout slogans and wave black flags at him. Cops swing into action, pushing them out within minutes.

Not a start he would have liked, but the 89-year-old political warhorse is unflappable. He straight away dismisses the slogan-shouting bunch as “troublemakers who know nothing else” before launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “The fight is between ‘vikas’ (development) and ‘vinash’ (destruction). Peace and brotherhood are on one side and disruptive forces on the other. AAP leaders tell people to throw stones and disrupt our meetings. They have links with those who created trouble and disturbed peace (read radicals). Giving strength to such a party will be a sin,” he says.

Badal accuses AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of serving his political interests, and doing nothing for Punjabis. “Delhi has a huge population of Punjabis, but there is not a single Punjabi minister in his government,” he says.

The CM’s next target is the Congress that, according to him, let down the people of Punjab in political and religious matters. “They divided Sikhs and Hindus, snatched our capital (Chandigarh) and tried to take our water. When (the then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the SYL canal, Amarinder was present. ‘Duja jeda hai, woh Dilli aala, kehnda hai Punjab da, saare Hindustan da hai’ (Kejriwal claims he belongs to Punjab and whole India). He is from Haryana... was born there. We have to save Punjab from them,” he says, alleging “political hand” in sacrilege incidents in the state.

Badal then takes to a preachy tone to present himself and the SAD-BJP alliance as the sole protectors of peace, but the crowd response remains tepid. The turning point comes when he list outs the sops announced by the SAD in its manifesto — ghee, sugar, gas stoves and pressure cookers draw the loudest cheers. “We will deliver what we are promising. Keep away from the AAP and Congress. Both parties are ‘gapodshanks’,” is his advice to the electors before winding up the 28-minute speech.

PUNJABIYAT CARD

The five-time CM, whose party is facing an anti-incumbency undercurrent, is toiling hard, addressing three election rallies a day. While old age has slowed him down, his speeches retain their sarcasm in a campaign overflowing with mud-slinging, taunts and threats. The common thread running through his speeches is Punjabi identity, besides an attempt to kindle the Sikh pride by reminding his audiences about the “excesses” committed by the Congress in the past, including Operation Bluestar.

Badal’s next halt is Dirba, where the SAD has fielded kabaddi player Gulzar Singh. Welcomed with loud cheers at the local grain market is impressive, an elated Badal begins by thanking them for turning up in such large numbers. “‘Gulzar sone di dali hai’(gold bar). I have seen him play in many matches in the Kabaddi Olympics. He will get gold in political kabaddi too,” he says, before moving to politics.

Both the AAP and Congress are at the receiving end, the former a tad more, as Badal hits out at the rookie party for hurting the religious sentiments. “They have no understanding of Sikh ethos, but just want to mislead the people and come to power,” he says.

Speech over, his cavalcade heads out to his last public meeting at Moonak in Lehra, an impregnable Congress fortress for the past three decades. His ‘khazana mantri’ (finance minister) Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who too he calls ‘sone di dali’ in his speech, is pitted against former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from this assembly segment.

Carrying on from where he left in Dirba, he says: “The Congress has hurt the interests of Punjab. Aur AAP khumbi ji ug gayi (AAP has come up like a mushroom)... They remind me of ‘tutte je’ (ramshackle) trucks that have ‘chal baliye tera rab hi rakha’ written on their rear,” he says to guffaws from the audience before calling it a day.