Badals link forces behind Maur blast to AAP; Jarnail counters it as ‘handiwork of Badals’

The ruling Badals on Wednesday linked the forces behind the lethal bomb blast at Maur Mandi with the Aam Admi Party (AAP), saying that the ‘Khalistani separatist groups’ were supporting AAP to form the next government and disturb the peace presently prevailing in the state.

The assertions came at the election rally of Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal here and earlier at the morning media briefing of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal where Sukhbir even stated that Badal’s rival candidate Jarnail singh had addressed “a public meeting of the Khalistani groups” in London over a year back.

“The forces behind the yesterday’s blast are siding with AAP,” the senior Badal later said in his public address in which he sought the people’s mandate for retain his Lambi seat in the February 4 polls.

The toll in the Tuesday night’s bomb blast has risen to 6, who included 3 children and a Congress worker.

Sukhbir however stated at the media briefing that the identity of the terror group behind the Maur blast was yet to be identified.

AAP VERSION

AAP’s Lambi candidate Jarnail Singh on Wednesday echoed his counter attack in his elections meetings, accusing the “Badals behind the yesterday’s blast”.

On his reported public address at the London Square, allegedly at the congregation of the ‘Khalistani groups’. Jarnail said that event had been organised “to pay homage to the victims of the 1984 carnage of the Sikhs”.

“It is shameful of they label that event as that of the ‘Khaistani groups,” Jarnail said.