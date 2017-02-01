Ludhiana: Bains brothers’ campaign vehicle vandalised, photojournalist attacked

With election rivalry going beyond the war of words, the Atam Nagar constituency has transformed into a war zone with back-to-back incidents of violence.

A day after the attack on Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal’s wife in Dugri area, around eight masked men who claimed to be supporters of Akali candidate Gurmeet Singh Kular, allegedly vandalised a campaign vehicle of LIP-AAP (Lok Insaaf Party-Aam Aadmi Party) candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains on Jaimal Road in New Janta Nagar area on Tuesday.

That’s not all. When a photojournalist captured the incident on his camera, the vandals assaulted him with sharp weapons and fled after snatching his equipment.

On being informed, Shimlapuri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police booked the attackers and are trying to identify them through CCTV cameras installed in the area which recorded the incident.

Injured photo journalist at the local civil hospital. (Jagtinder Singh Grewal / HT Photo)

Simarjeet said his campaign vehicle, fitted with an LED screen, was moving around in New Janta Nagar area.

When the vehicle reached near the office of Gurmeet Singh Kular, eight of his supporters turned up flashing swords and iron rods and started vandalising the vehicle and thrashed the driver.

Harvinder Singh Happy, a photo journalist with a local daily, said he was stopped from taking pictures and the attackers pounced on him and assaulted him with sharp weapons. The accused also snatched his camera before fleeing.

CCTV grab from the incident. (Jagtinder Singh Grewal / HT Photo)

Shimlapuri station house officer Parveen Kumar said a case of attempt to murder was registered against unidentified men.

When contacted, Kular refuted the allegations.

Kular said the Congress candidate and the Bains brothers were planting such incidents to grab headlines. He had nothing to do with it, he added.

On Monday, two men on a motorcycle claiming to be supporters of the Bains brothers, had vandalised the rear window of the vehicle of Komalpreet Kaur in Dugri area.

She is the wife of Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal in Dugri area.

BAINS FILES COMPLAINT WITH EC

Simarjeet Singh Bains filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this context.

He alleged that supporters of Shiromani the Akali Dal vandalised his campaign vehicle and kidnapped the driver.

He filed a complaint with police commissioner Jatinder Singh Aulakh, but police did not take action against the accused due to political pressure.

Bains appealed to the Election Commission to intervene in the matter and to direct police to take action. He added that Akali and Congress workers were terrorising locals.