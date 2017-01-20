Bashing Badals, Navjot Singh Sidhu starts Punjab poll campaign in Chandigarh

Batting on the front foot, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu kick started his campaign from Chandigarh bashing the Badals. Sidhu recently joined congress party and would contest from Amritsar East constituency and the Congress party is banking heavily on him in a three cornered contest for the state polls on February 4.

Laced with his poetry jumla and one liners in the media interaction, he hit at present Akali-BJP dispensation, he began interaction in Punjabi, addressing the media, as “Bai Ji” saying, “if a policy is implemented with a good intention, it leads to betterment, but a policy with bad intention leads to destruction”.

“I have come to Congress without a condition with an important role in campaign, contributing to the Congress’ victory,” he said in the opening. “I would campaign where party would ask me to do,” he announced.

On his becoming CM: I met (AICC vice president) Rahul Gandhi a few times and never demanded anything. I never demanded anything. I had no personal agenda.

On BJP: Before leaving BJP I met all its leaders, requested them to save Punjab. I would have easily left Amritsar and contested from Kurukshetra.

On AAP: I met (Arvind) Kejriwal, and told him that I don’t want anything. They didn't want me to contest the polls.

On 1984 riots: Manmohan Singh in his tenure as Prime Minister have already sought forgiveness. “Main hunn baans tey charr jaan” (Shall I climb a bamboo now).

Projecting himself as a “saviour of Punjab” he said someone had to lead the tirade for Punjab would suffer irreparable damage. “Pugri sambhal jatta, bairian ney lutt liya sara maal oye,” he said shooting two targets, Akali-BJP and the Aam admi party (AAP).

Sidhu came out with data of revenue collection from the excise department, comparing it with the Tamil Nadu, he said, Punjab has double the liquor vends, than the southern state but the annual revenue collection is Rs. 25,000 crore less. “From 12,500 vends, Punjab earns just Rs. 5,000 crore, Tamil Nadu has 6,000 vends and it earns Rs. 30,000 crore, despite the fact that in Punjab liquor sale is 1.5 times more and prices are the same,” he said.

According to Sidhu due to poor implementation of policies in ten years of Akali-BJP government, state has lost Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. “Had this money used on Punjab all debts would have been paid back which had risen to Rs. 3 lakh crore, from Rs. 44,000 crore in ten years,” he said quoting figures available with him.

“What’s the benefit of tourism policy when all its hotels in Punjab and outside states are shut? In Jaipur, Dharamshala, Mussorie, Manali and Goa, all state hotels are closed long ago and no effort was made to revive these properties,” he said.

Speaking on the transport business of the Badals, Sidhu said in ten years it had grown from a fleet of 50 busses to 650, and form two companies to eight. “But the state road transport companies are bearing heavy losses. Are they here to do business or run the government, it’s direct conflict of interest,” he said. In sand mining they earned (Badals) earned earning Rs. 4,000 crore and revenue state got was just Rs. 40 crore.

Though there was no direct reference to Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal or deputy CM SUkhbir Singh Badal, Sidhu said, the loss of Punjab is directly proportional to the Sardar Badal gain”.

Sidhu remained the centre of attraction in the entire briefing while Congress party state incharge watched silently.

Replying to a query from media, he would campaign where ever Congress party like him to defeat Badals. “I will take all these issues before the public”.