Bathinda: Union minister Harsimrat Badal calls Amarinder, Manpreet Badal opportunist

Cabinet minister for food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was scheduled to accompany SAD-BJP candidate from Bathinda (urban) Saroop Chand Singla during nomination filing, gave the event a miss on Tuesday.

The police had made elaborated security arrangements for Harsimrat’s visit but she didn’t turn up at the mini-secretariat, where Singla filed his nomination papers.

Singla was scheduled to file nomination at 11am, but the timings were changed to 12pm due to the union minister’s arrival.

Later on, Harsimrat addressed a political rally organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Singla’s favour on Mall Road. “Even though, you (people) didn’t vote for me in Lok Sabha elections, I have never complained to you about it,” she said.

Harsimrat, managed to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda parliamentary segment, but faced embarrassment when she lost with 29,316 votes from the Bathinda urban assembly segment.

She received 41,987 votes, while Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal got 71,303 votes from Bathinda urban constituency.

The union minister barbed at Captain Amarinder Singh and her brother-in-law Manpreet Badal, who is a Congress candidate from Bathinda urban, and called both the leaders “opportunists”.

“No one knows my brother-inlaw better than me. He has not only betrayed Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, but is also disloyal to the people of Punjab,” said Harsimrat.

She added that even after winning by 29,000 from Bathinda urban assembly segment during 2014 lok sabha elections against her, Manpreet had not come to Bathinda even once to thank the voters.

“People of Bathinda will teach him a lesson this time. He has nothing to give to people and has now started threatening the Akali workers. People must question Manpreet as to what has he done for Gidderbaha,” she said.

The union minister added that Manpreet-led party was always the B-team of Congress and his merger with Congress vindicated the fact.

Over Captain Amarinder Singh fighting from Lambi constituency, Harsmirat said, “Amarinder will lose his security deposit from Lambi. He is fearing a defeat and is now running away from Patiala after Akali Dal fielded former army chief JJ Singh to contest elections.”