Battleground Patiala: It’s load, lock and shoot between Captain Amarinder, Ex-army chief JJ Singh

The electoral battle between the two former army officers on the Patiala assembly seat turned murkier on Tuesday with Punjab Pradesh Congress President (PPCC) Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asking Gen JJ Singh (retd), who is Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, why he did not resign from the army after Operation Bluestar, if he is so concerned with Punjab and Sikhism.

Hitting back, the General said, “Who is Amarinder to judge me? Be it in the army or politics, Amarinder is an absentee and thus he has no right to do any type of assessment of mine.”

While it is the first election of Gen JJ Singh, Amarinder has declared that it would be his last electoral battle. Reacting to the General’s remarks that the Congress was responsible for Operation Bluestar and that SAD defends rights of Sikhs, Amarinder lashed out on the latter and termed him a thankless person.

“General is a thankless person. JJ Singh was an average cadet and a bogus man who became chief of army staff due to his seniority, not because of any caliber. Having been made the army chief and then a governor by the UPA, he is now claiming to have been upset by Operation Bluestar, exposing himself to be the fraud he is,” said Amarinder.

“General must answer why he had not resigned from the army, if he is so critical of Operation Bluestar, which he is citing as the reason to join SAD?” he asked.

In response, Gen Singh said, “Amarinder has spent only two years in the army, that too without facing any bullet or fighting in the field. He never went to a battalion, but remained attached with senior officials.” He added, “I have faced battles of 1971, Kargil and other operations. Amarinder has no right to judge me. Whatever I have achieved came due to my hard work, honesty and extraordinary services... Amarinder has no role to comment on my service.”

Gen Singh said Amarinder was misleading the public by claiming that he had fought in the 1965 battle. “He had never gone on any front. He has neither fired nor faced a single bullet whereas I have fought from the front. Before questioning my credentials, Amarinder should come clean on his track record in the army. He was an absentee army man, absentee CM, MLA and MP as he never met public in his entire life. He has no right to judge me,” he said.