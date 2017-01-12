‘BJP in Goa has become completely corrupt’: RSS rebel leader in Q&A with HT

Subhash Velingkar spent 55 years in the RSS before he was expelled in 2016. He is now the coordinator of the three-party alliance of his Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Shiv Sena. In an interview with HT, he explains why he wants to defeat the BJP in the Goa elections. Excerpts:

What is the agenda of your Goa Suraksha Manch and why is it opposed to the BJP?

The GSM has two objectives: To defeat the BJP and to form our own government. The BJP and the Congress are the same in every way, including corruption. The BJP in Goa has become completely corrupt. We will remove the BJP the way we removed the Congress government in 2012. The GSM will contest 6 seats, the Shiv Sena four, and the MGP on the remaining 30.

As a life-long member of the RSS, why were you expelled from the Sangh?

I believe in the Sangh’s principles, but I no longer believe in the Sangh leadership because they are falling prostrate before political power… When I opposed the BJP in public, I was removed from the Sangh. Across the country, there is resentment against the BJP.

What is the history of your agitation?

A year before the last election, the Congress government decided to give educational grants to English-medium private primary schools. The administration also tried to introduce English medium in government primary schools. To oppose this decision, we set up Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM). The Goa Suraksha Manch is the political wing of the BBSM. At the time, there was a long tussle between Marathi and Konkani speakers in Goa. We united them in our fight against English.

Why are you opposed to English language instruction?

Our opposition is not to English as such, only to grants to privately run English medium primary schools, and to the introduction of English medium in government schools.

Read | There comes a time when you say enough is enough: Elvis Gomes, AAP’s Goa CM face