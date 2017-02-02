BJP leader uses ‘foul language’ against SP spokesperson, booked

BJP leader Prem Shukla has been booked for allegedly using foul language against Samajwadi Party spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak during a TV debate show, police said on Thursday.

“BJP leader Prem Shukla reportedly made an objectionable remark during a live political debate on Tuesday. He said that he would reveal things about Pathak which would embarrass her,” police said.

Pathak alleged that there was a derogatory remark on women’s dignity.

An FIR has been lodged against Shukla in this connection at Noida, Sector 58 police station, they said.

“A complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation,” said Zaheer Khan, station house officer of the police station.

