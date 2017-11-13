BJP levels corruption charge against Ashok Gehlot’s brother in fertiliser scam

The BJP on Monday dragged Congress Gujarat in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, into an alleged ‘fertiliser scam’, accusing his brother of exporting subsidised fertiliser between 2007 and 2009 when the UPA government was in power.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar cited a media report to claim that Agrasain Gehlot’s firm exported muriate of potash, a fertiliser imported for farmers, during the UPA rule after claiming subsidy on it from the Centre. The matter was exposed after custom officials caught its consignment as export of potash is restricted, he said.

“On one side, the Congress and its leaders talk about farmers and their issues but relatives of their party’s Gujarat in-charge are stealing the farmer’s subsidy,” said Javadekar. He also asked if the party’s top leadership would take action against those who had “stolen the farmer’s rights”.

The Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of “misusing” probe agencies such as the CBI and ED, and claiming that the ruling party was “not capable of fighting” elections on the basis of its strengths, administrative track record, and poll promises