BJP Mathura candidate booked for violation of model code of conduct

BJP’s Mathura sssembly seat candidate Srikant Sharma has been booked for violation of model code of conduct by allegedly holding an election meeting without prior permission.

“Sharma has been booked under section 123(2) the Representation of the People Act, 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) IPC among others as he had addressed an election meeting in a government school in Bakalpur village, ADM Ravindra Kumar said.

The BJP candidate has also been booked for violation of Section 144 of CrPC, Kumar, who is also the head of Media certification & Monitoring committee (MCMC), said.

A notice has also been issued to BJP allegedly for distributing food packets in its farmer’s conference and using party flag in a trader’s conference after model code of conduct for elections was enforced, he said.

According to the ADM, notice has also been served to three other candidates in the district for violating model code of conduct at the time of filing of their nomination papers.

“Congress Mathura candidate Pradeep Mathur has allegedly distributed slips of Rs 100 each for getting the vehicles of his supporters filled with fuel.

“BSP Mant seat candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma has been booked for allegedly using mike and flags on his vehicle and BSP Mathura candidate Yogesh Dwivedi for taking out a procession without permission after filing his nomination papers,” ADM Kumar said. PTI CORR DIP