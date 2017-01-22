BJP promises Rs 5 lakh to terrorism-hit families in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to give Rs 5 lakh to terrorism-affected families in its manifesto released ahead of the Punjab polls in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The relief is on the lines of compensation given to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The manifesto released by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley also promised constitution of a welfare board for such families, a long-pending demand in the state.

Clarifying the relief was meant for all families affected due to militancy in Punjab, manifesto panel head and former state BJP chief Kamal Sharma said: “It will be wrong to call it a compensation for Hindu families only. Many Sikhs, too, faced the brunt of terrorism. Our government will compensate everyone on the basis of FIRs registered during militancy.”

The party manifesto rides high on populist schemes, aiming to woo for the first time the rural populace, mainly farmers, besides the BJP’s general voter base in urban and industrial pockets of the state.

Jaitley said if voted to power for third consecutive time, the Akali-BJP government will be focusing on poverty alleviation in the next five years.

“In the past 10 years, the Akali-BJP government has focused on developing physical infrastructure in the state. Now it’s time to focus on social infrastructure. With increase in revenue generation, our government will focus on adopting means to create more job avenues,” he said.

Besides increasing benefits under the ‘atta-dal’ scheme by adding 2-kg desi ghee and 5-kg sugar per month at subsidised rates to blue-card holders, the manifesto promises to increase the retirement age of government employees to 60.

On the lines of the Congress, the BJP has also promised to provide one job per family in the entire state, with the slogan ‘Ek Parivar, Ek Rozgar’.

Going beyond the promise made by the Congress and the AAP to provide 5-marla plots to homeless Dalits and backward classes, the party has promised 5- to 8-marla plots.

The manifesto proposes no new schemes for industries, just promising extension of the existing ones.

“Since we are contesting polls in an alliance, our manifesto has been prepared after due consultation with the Akali leadership,” said state BJP chief Vijay Sampla.