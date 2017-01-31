BJP workers intensify campaign in Noida

Ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday campaigned at places with high footfall, seeking support for their candidate Pankaj Singh, contesting from Noida assembly segment.

The workers reached out to people at metro stations — Botanical Garden and Noida City Centre — and the Great India Place mall and Sector 37 intersection around 9am. During the campaign, pamphlets highlighting the party’s manifesto were distributed.

Amid sloganeering, the workers also interacted with youngsters and asked them to participate in polling on February 11.

“We are interacting with people so that they can know about the policies of our party. Moreover, we are trying to make the youngsters aware as they will play a key role in ensuring our victory,” said Vikas Nagar, a party worker.

The party has decided to station at least 200 volunteers at various public places with a view to garner support in the elections, he said, adding that the BJP has a clear vision for the development of the city.

“The final days of campaign require a lot of energy and we are trying to reach out to the public on all platforms — ranging from public places to social networking sites. We interact with the public at the grassroots level unlike other parties,” said Viren Kumar, who heads the campaign at Noida City Centre metro station.

“Our aim is to create awareness about the party’s unique initiative to have a corruption-free and criminal-free government in the state. With our campaigning style, we have already won elections in the previous assembly elections in other states,” said Akash Gupta, volunteer of BJP.

The campaign also caused snarls at Noida City Centre during peak hours as workers were busy distributing the pamphlets to commuters. Traffic police personnel had to rush to the spot to decongest the area.