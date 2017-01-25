BSP plays Muslim card in maiden Ghaziabad rally

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, on Wednesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the slogan of ‘achhe din’ (happy days ahead) and the note ban announced in November.

He also called on the supporters present at the rally to align their votes with the traditional vote bank of BSP to ensure a clear majority.

It was the first rally organised by the BSP in Ghaziabad and held at Kaila Bhatta which comprises dense Muslim population. Siddiqui alleged that nearly 400 communal riots took place under the present Samajwadi Party government and that the law and order situation worsened in the state during the present regime.

“Whenever we read newspapers or switch on TV sets, there is a message of ‘achhe din’. Not even a single rupee was spent by PM Narendra Modi for the development of UP. Demonetisation also took a toll and people were made to stand in queues. He promised 50 days, but now it is more than 75 days and people are suffering,” he said.

“He tries to carry out emotional drama, mentioning that he left his family or he sold tea in earlier days. How are we concerned about it? Demonetisation was announced without any preparation. It is similar to the Emergency declared in 1977 after which people taught the Congress a lesson. The BJP will meet the same fate in the coming elections,” he added.

Siddiqui’s speech highlighted alleged atrocities against Muslims, including Muzaffarnagar riots and the lynching of a man in Dadri’s Bisada in 2015. He also gave examples of officers from the minority community who were killed earlier in several incidents.

“There was not a single riot that took place under earlier governments led by BSP. If we distribute our votes like the way we did in 2014, communal powers will be strengthened. BSP has its own vote bank. If you align your vote with BSP’s, everyone else will lose their deposits in the elections,” he said.

He also criticised Samajwadi Party’s (SP) new chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the entire family feud was staged in order to hide his failure in developing Uttar Pradesh (UP) over the last five years.

“How has the Congress aligned with a party (SP) when they gave a slogan of ‘27 saal, UP behaal’? Even Mulayam Singh Yadav has old ties with BJP, when he first became an MLA in 1967,” he added.

A day before the Congress and the SP entered into an alliance, BSP supremo Mayawati criticised both the parties. Ahead of the UP assembly elections, the BSP is banking on its traditional vote bank and also the votes from the minority community. Its leaders feel that after the Congress and SP alliance, the Muslim voters may switch loyalties.

In 2012, the BSP won only 80 seats, while SP secured 224 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly. However, despite the loss of seats, the BSP secured a high 25.91% share of valid votes polled in the state. The SP secured a 29.13% vote share.