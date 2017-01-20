Captain Amarinder has questioned the wisdom of former PM Manmohan Singh: Ex-army chief JJ Singh

Lashing out at Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala and former Army chief General JJ Singh (retd) said that Amarinder has questioned the wisdom of former PM Manmohan Singh by labeling him a “lackluster and average general”.

“Amarinder has raised illogical points over my promotion as Chief of Army Staff, and he has questioned the wisdom of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and other senior Congressmen, who as part of Cabinet Committee of Appointments, had cleared my appointment as Chief of Army Staff. If Amarinder labels me an ‘average cadet’, he is questioning the wisdom and decision of Dr Manmohan Singh”, said General while rubbishing the charges of Capt Amarinder.

Clearly enraged at being labeled as a “lackluster and average general”, JJ Singh said an average general doesn’t get the highest civilian award from the Government of France or become a Governor. “The Patiala royal is upset as I have questioned his track record in Army, where he never spent a single night on any border, and remained an ADC with senior officers,” he fumed.

“Let me further make an addition, just as he is committing a fraud by claiming to have fought war, he is committing a big fraud by claiming to be an Army historian. The book titled ‘The Monsoon War’ was actually written by Lt Gen Tejinder Shergill (retd), and Amarinder had grabbed it and put his name as the first writer. Everyone knows that he was never on border. As an ADC, he remained in a helicopter or in the convoy of Gen Harbaksh Singh. Everyone knows an ADC’s duty is to keep the General’s bag, stand behind him or serve him a peg (liquor)”, said Gen JJ Singh.

He said that before questioning his credentials, Amarinder must explain his friendship with a Pakistan-based journalist. “What relationship does he have with his Pak-based friend. Voters want to know it,” he thundered. “It’s a serious matter as his friend is a defense correspondent in Pakistan, and this issue pertains to national security,” he added.

He rued that Amarinder had sent his wife Preneet Kaur to Patiala for canvassing. “People this time will punish Amarinder for being absent from the constituency,” he warned.