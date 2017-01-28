Capt’s projection as Punjab CM face shows bankruptcy of leaders in Cong

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Congress’ projection of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate highlights the bankruptcy of leaders in the party.

He was addressing a gathering during a road show in favour of party candidate Dr Balbir Singh on Patiala Royal scion’s home turf on Friday.

Due to drug menace and sacrilege incidents, there is a strong sentiment against the SAD-BJP and the Congress, Kejriwal said. “Captain Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and other senior Akali ministers will face humiliating defeat in the polls as Punjabis are set to form the AAP government in state,” he said. However, a large number of those in the crowd were from neighbouring districts and constituencies. Dr Balbir is pitched against Congress’ Captain Amarinder and SAD’s Gen JJ Singh (retd). At some points, Kejriwal was also shown black flags by Congress workers.

Even as the AAP termed the Road show as historic and posted on the social media how “the entire Patiala city converged to welcome Kejriwal”, but locals were not as impressed, saying most of them were outsiders. The Congress termed the Kejriwal road show as “total failure” citing absence of local voters.

Later, addressing rally at Ghanaur, Kejriwal blamed the SAD for the sacrilege and drug problem in Punjab and promised to take to task the perpetrators. “The law and order situation in Punjab is at its worst. Jungle raj is prevailing in Punjab,” Kejriwal said. He also addressed a rally at Dera Bassi in SAS Nagar district in favour of AAP candidate Sarabjit Kaur. “In last 15 years, both Captain and Badals have looted Punjab. They are two faces of the same coin,” said Kejriwal.