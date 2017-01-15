 Captain to kickstart campaign from native village in Bathinda today | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Captain to kickstart campaign from native village in Bathinda today

assembly elections Updated: Jan 15, 2017 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh (HT File Photo)

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh will kickstart the party campaign for the February 4 assembly elections from his native village Mehraj in Bathinda district on Sunday.

After paying obeisance at the village gurdwara, Amarinder willl address a rally in support of Congress candidate from Rampura Phul assembly constituency, Gurpreet Singh Kangar. Mehraj village falls in this segment.

Later, he will address another rally in Talwandi Sabo in support of local party candidate Khushbaz Singh Jatana.

Party sources said Amarinder, who had mostly been camping in New Delhi for the past several days for deliberations with the party high command over ticket allotment, will soon undertake whirlwind tours across the state to give a boost to the Congress campaign, with the assembly polls just three weeks away.

