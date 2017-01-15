CLP leader Channi threatens to resign over Brinder Dhillon’s candidature from Rupnagar

Opposing the candidature of Brinder Dhillon from Rupnagar constituency, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Charanjit Singh Channi has threatened to resign from the party and contest as an Independent from his Chamkaur Sahib constituency if the Rupnagar candidate was not changed.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers in Rupnagar district have raised a banner of revolt against the allotment of party ticket to Dhillon. They held a meeting at the Congress Bhawan here on Saturday to discuss the issue in the presence of Channi.

During the meeting various speakers opposed Dhillon’s candidature, claiming that he is an outsider.

They said Channi had administered a pledge to 16 ticket aspirants at a religious place in Nurpur Bedi that they would support any local candidate fielded by the party and would oppose an outsider as the nominee. Therefore, they had no other option than to oppose Dhillon, they added.

While addressing the gathering, Channi said he had made all possible efforts to ensure party ticket to any local leader and would still try his best to get the candidate changed.

He threatened that if the party high command refused to change the candidate, he would resign from the party and contest elections as Independent from Chamkaur Sahib, from where he has been allotted party ticket.

SEVERAL CONGRESS LEADERS TENDER RESIGNATION

During the meeting, various state-level and district-level office-bearers of the Congress, including district party president, submitted resignation from their posts to Channi to protest against Dhillon’s candidature.

They also served an ultimatum on the party high command to change the Rupnagar candidate by 11 am on January 16, failing which they would decide their next course of action, which could include fielding a candidate against the party’s official nominee.

The Congress leaders who resigned from their posts included District Congress Committee (DCC) president Vijay Sharma Tinku, former minister and Punjab Congress vice-president Ramesh Dutt Sharma, state Congress general secretaries Sukhwinder Singh Whisky and Harbhag Singh Saini; secretaries Ashok Wahi, Pommy Soni and Zaildar Satwinder Singh Cherrian.

Former DCC chief Amarjit Singh Saini, former district Youth Congress president Harvinder Kaur Sandhu and Congress leader Ashwani Sharma also supported them.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Channi said he would convey the feelings of Congress leaders and workers to the party high command.