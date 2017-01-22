 Congress announces names of 63 candidates in Uttarakhand | assembly-elections | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Congress announces names of 63 candidates in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Election 2017 Updated: Jan 22, 2017 17:51 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay along with the state CM Harish Rawat during a press conference at party headquarters in Dehradun.(PTI File Photo)

The Congress party on Sunday declared its candidates for 63 seats in poll bound Uttarakhand where chief minister Harish Rawat will contest from two seats - Kichha and Haridwar Rural.

The candidates were decided at a meeting of party’s Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which met in New Delhi last night.

Assembly elections in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 15.

Prominent among the candidates are state ministers Indira Hridyesh who will contest from Haldwani, Surendra Singh Negi who will contest from Kotdwar and Dinesh Aggarwal who will contest from Dharampur.

Mantri Prasad Naithani will contest from Deoprayag, Harish Chandra Durgapal from Lalkuwa while Govind Singh Kunjwal will be the Congress candidate from Jageshwar.

The contest in the state is a direct fight between Congress and BJP. While the Congress is seeking a fresh mandate on the development agenda, the BJP is also using the development plank to stage a comeback.

Congress chief minister Harish Rawat is also seeking a fresh mandate on the plea that the Narendra Modi led Central government had dismissed his government till it was restored by the Court.

tags

more from Uttarakhand-Election-2017

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<