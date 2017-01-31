Congress candidate Karwal’s wife, Komalpreet Kaur, attacked in Dugri

Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal’s wife, Komalpreet Kaur, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday morning when she was doing a door-to-door campaign for her husband in the Basant Vihar area of Dugri.

Though Komalpreet escaped unhurt, Karwal, who is contesting from the Atam Nagar constituency, has alleged that the attackers were supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Simarjit Singh Bains.

Komalpreet said that she was doing a door-to-door campaign with her sister-in-law and other Congress workers, when the attack took place.

At 9.30am, when she sat inside her Innova car to head back, two motorcycle-borne youths struck and hit the car from the rear with a sharpedged weapon and fled.

After the incident, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, along with Congress candidates, reached the spot and called the police.

Komalpreet accused Simarjit Singh Bains (LIP-AAP) for the attack on her. She claimed that she saw a sticker bearing the election symbol of ‘post office’ which belongs to Simarjit Singh Bains on the motorcycle of the miscreants.

Kamaljit Singh Karwal condemned the attack. He stated that his rival candidates, who are afraid of their defeat in elections, have been trying to harm his family.

Karwal said, “I would suggest the opponents to control their supporters, else they would get a befitting reply from us.”

He further said that a complaint has been filed with district election commissioner Ravi Bhagat and the police.

He added that earlier too, his opponents had removed his hoardings and the same was captured on CCTV cameras.

Karwa said he will write to the election commission and DGP to ensure fair polling in Atam Nagar.

He has appealed to his supporters to keep calm and maintain law and order.

He also said that when the Congress forms the government, his priority will be to maintain the law and order situation in the constituency as in last five years, the sitting MLA has got several false cases registered against innocent people to suppress their voice.

When contacted, Simarjit Singh Bains refuted the allegation.

He added that Karwal had staged the attack to grab headlines and defame them. “I have never named Karwal in my campaign, neither good nor bad. Everything will be clear after investigation,” said Bains.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Atam Nagar RS Bhullar and inspector Prem Singh, SHO at police station Dugri, have initiated investigations into the matter.

The police have also scanned CCTV footage installed outside a bakery near the spot.

The CCTV footage showed two miscreants breaking the rear glass of the car.