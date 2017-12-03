 Congress didn’t respect Manmohan Singh, using him now: Kiren Rijiju | assembly-elections$Gujarat-2017 | Hindustan Times
The Union minister was reacting to Manmohan’s Singh’s attack on PM Modi over implementation of demonetisation and GST.

GujaratElection2017 Updated: Dec 03, 2017 17:00 IST
Indian junior home minister Kiren Rijiju arrives at the parliament house in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused the Congress of not respecting Manmohan Singh when he was the Prime Minister but using him now to issue political statements ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

“Why is the Congress forcing Manmohan Singh to make political statements? They did (indulge in) all corruption under him, yet never respected him as the Prime Minister,” the Minister of State for Home tweeted.

Rijiju’s reaction came a day after Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The GST was badly designed and hastily implemented. This is an uninformed, half-baked crusade against black money where he (Modi) painted everyone as a thief while the real culprits have gotten away,” Singh said in Surat on Saturday.

Voting for the 14th Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14.

