Congress is at mercy of other parties in poll-bound states: Jaitley

Taking a jibe at the Congress for its efforts to forge alliances in poll-bound states, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday asked voters if they were willing to opt for a party that was resorting to “begging” to remain relevant.

Jaitley was addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Sujanpur on the first day of his three-day campaign tour in Punjab.

The BJP leader said despite being the oldest and largest party in the country, the Congress was at the mercy of other parties for seat-sharing in almost all states, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh.

“They are dying to come to power, no matter to what extent they have to bow down before other parties,” he said.

Slamming the Congress for protesting demonetisation, Jaitley alleged corruption was in the blood of the Congress and its leaders were trying to misguide the country.

Targeting Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, the BJP leader said the two were crying foul on facing action for amassing ill-gotten money.

“Under the SAD-BJP combine, normalcy and communal harmony that was lost under the Congress rule has returned to Punjab,” he said. Later, Jaitley addressed party workers in Bhoa and Pathankot assembly segments.