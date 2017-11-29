Congress says Rahul Gandhi didn’t sign in register for non-Hindus at Somnath Temple, blames BJP

The Congress said on Wednesday that images circulating on social media purportedly showing party vice president Rahul Gandhi registering as a non-Hindu during a trip to the Somnath temple in Gujarat were fake.

The Congress blamed Gujarat’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the controversy and posted a reply on Twitter after the photographs became a talking point on the social media website. The party also fielded senior leaders to issue a clarification.

“There is only one visitor’s book at Somnath Temple that was signed by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated,” the Congress party’s verified Twitter handle (@INCIndia) posted.

Ambassador Meera Shankar, UPA’s representative in US, had referred to Sonia Gandhi as a Christian leader. The reference was soon deleted. Now Rahul Gandhi declares he is a non-Hindu but their election affidavits claim that they are Hindus. Gandhis lying about their faith? pic.twitter.com/iFE4AhVnRM — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 29, 2017

At a press conference, the Congress pointed out that the signature in question mentioned ‘Rahul Gandhi ji’. “Why would he write ‘ji’? We don’t know who wrote it,” news agency ANI quoted Congress’ Deependra Hooda as saying.

Party leader RS Surjewala said: “Not only is Rahul Gandhi ji a Hindu, he is a ‘janeu dhari’ Hindu. So BJP should not bring down the political discourse to this level.”

Some media reports said the controversy was the result of a goof-up by a Congress media coordinator who put Gandhi’s name alongside Ahmed Patel, who was part of the party vice-president’s entourage.

On a two-day campaign tour to poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi visited to the famous Somnath temple --- dedicated to Hindu god Shiva --- in the afternoon.

Desperate times call for desperate measures? pic.twitter.com/KOokFOH83z — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2017

In the run-up to the high-stakes election, Gandhi has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples as part of what many call a ‘soft-Hindutva’ strategy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed an election rally in Prachi village near Somnath and took on Gandhi over his temple visit.

“Your family members, our first prime minister (Jawaharlal Nehru), was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there,” he said, launching a tirade on Gandhi who has been unsparing in his criticism of the government.