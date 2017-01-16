In Ludhiana, Sukhbir Badal dares Captain Amarinder to only contest from Lambi

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will contest from the Lambi assembly segment—the bastion of Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal —deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday dared the former to contest the election from one place.

“Amarinder is welcome to fight the election from Lambi, but then he should not file nomination from Patiala. He should stop making such dramas and if he has guts then he should contest the election only from one place,” said Sukhbir on the sidelines of a rally at Raikot from where SAD has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh, son of Vidhan Sabha speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal. “Unu kaho ke hun mukre na (he must now not backtrack from what he has said) He should now be prepared to face consequences. Not only he will lose with a huge margin, but we will ensure that his security deposits are also forfeited,” said Sukhbir.

On AAP leader Bhagwant Mann’s statement that fearing defeat at Jalalabad, Sukhbir could file his nomination from another constituency too, the deputy CM said, “We have already declared candidates for all constituencies. I will not be filing nomination from any other constituency.”

When asked about how strong a chance AAP stands in the elections, Badal said, “In the Majha and Doaba region, AAP stands nowhere and the major contest is between the Akali Dal and the Congress. In the Malwa region, it has some presence but it has fielded candidates on only 21 seats. There will be a three- corner fight in the Malwa region only.”

SUKHBIR ASKS SIDHU WHY HE HAS BEEN MISSING FROM PUNJAB

Chandigarh: Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the latter must explain to Punjabis as to why he was trying to befool them into voting for the party just days before the Assembly polls after “missing from the state for seven months”.

Sidhu while leaving the BJP had claimed that the Akalis did not let him enter Punjab, he said. “Now please tell the people what stopped you from entering Punjab and meeting Punjabis after resigning from the Rajya Sabha seven months back? It’s obvious your commercial interests in Mumbai were more important to you than the people of the state. Even now you have waited till the last minute to stake a claim in Punjab politics. What can be termed as bigger opportunism than this?” Sukhbir alleged.

Quote

If he (Capt) has guts, then he should contest the elections only from Lambi and not file papers from Patiala. We will ensure that his security deposits are forfeited

Sukhbir Singh Badal, deputy CM and SAD chief