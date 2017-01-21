Kejriwal writes to Punjab CEO, seeks withdrawal of security

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO), V K Singh to withdraw police security provided to him.

“I have noticed during my tours of the state that a large number of police personnel are deployed for my security which in my view are not required and I want withdrawal of the security provided to me,” Kejriwal, who has been campaigning in Punjab said in a letter to Punjab CEO.

While drawing “urgent attention” of the CEO towards what he said an important issue concerning the “safety and security” of the people of Punjab, Kejriwal said: “Our clear position is that given the poor law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for safety and security of people of the state.”

Kejriwal also mentioned in the letter that the candidates of AAP had already made it clear that they did not require security that was provided to them in the wake of February 4 assembly polls.

“I request you to take a quick decision in this regard to restore the confidence of the people of the state during the crucial period of elections,” he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, according to the PTI, a spokesperson of the CEO said letter of the AAP supremo was forwarded to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) for appropriate action.

Officials said as Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi, security had to be provided to him.

Punjab additional director general of police V K Bhawra on January 18 had said some candidates including AAP nominees had refused to take security cover.

Police provides three security personnel to candidate of recognised political party and two to others.

AAP is locked in a keen triangular tussle in Punjab against the Congress and SAD-BJP.

AAP is contesting 112 seats, while its ally Lok Insaf Party led by Ludhiana-based Bains brothers have fielded five candidates.