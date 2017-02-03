Dera-SAD bond: Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar wants action against Akali candidates

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Giani Gurmukh Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, the fifth temporal seat of the Sikhs, called for implementation of same social boycott “edict” against Akali Dal candidates who went to seek support of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In open defiance of the Akal Takht’s 2007 edict that Sikhs must boycott the dera head, Malwa region’s Akali Dal leaders recently announced to facilitate ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) by the controversial sect head in Punjab. The leaders also visited the dera headquarters in Sirsa to attend Ram Rahim’s congregation.

“Since the Akal Takht hukamnama to boycott dera chief is still imposed, the same punishment is implemented on SAD candidates who seek dera votes and they must be boycotted by Sikhs on the same lines,” said Gurmukh Singh.

“The akali leaders must be punished according to Panth’s norms for violating the edict, issued by Akal Takht,” he said.

Lashing out at Akali Dal, Giani Gurmukh Singh, who was considered close to chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the Akali Dal had made biggest mistake by garnering support from the ‘controversial’ dera.

“Akali dal, which considered itself panthic party, have lost all morals after seeking support from dera head, who had hurt religious sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said.