Dictator Kejriwal now wants to become Punjab CM, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as “dictator CM” who now wants to switch over to Punjab.

Addressing elections rallies at Bathinda and Rama Mandi in Talwani Sabo, he also termed Amarinder as an undisputed leader who is far better than incumbent CM Parkash Singh Badal and will work democratically unlike the “dictator CM Kejriwal” in Delhi.

“Kejriwal wants to run away from Delhi because he is unable to run the government there. He now wants to become the chief minister in Punjab,” Rahul said at the rally in Bathinda, where Manpreet Badal is the party candidate. “One man (Kejriwal) cannot change Punjab. As you know Kejriwal is a one-man show in Delhi,” Rahul earlier said at the Rama Mandi rally in support of Talwani Sabo Congress candidate Khushbaaz Singh Jatana.

Rahul was all praise for Amarinder, who was not present at both the rallies even as he had attended the Congress vice-president’s election meeting at Majitha earlier in the day.

DUBS SUKHBIR AS CORRUPT LEADER

Dubbing deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal as a corrupt leader, he accused the Badals of demanding a share in every industrial unit. “This is why the state now witnesses industrial recession,” he said.

Rahul said Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi was claiming to end corruption in the country, but the PM’s pictures with “corrupt Sukhbir” on the posters gave a different perspective of Modi.

‘DRUG-FREE PUNJAB IN MONTH’

“Capt Amarinder Singh’s regime will make Punjab free from the drug menace within a month,” Rahul said.

The Congress vice-president said he was right in saying three years ago that Punjab’s 70% youth were in the grip of drugs. “Today, the same Akali Dal that was irked over my statement is acknowledging it (drug menace) in its manifetso,” he added.