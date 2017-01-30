Don’t let your vote split, Kejriwal advises electors in Amritsar

Conscious of the repercussions of split voting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the voters to vote en bloc in his party’s favour.

Addressing a poll meeting at Naag Kalan village in support of AAP’s Majitha candidate Himmat Singh Shergill, he appealed the gathering at least four times to vote only for AAP.

“Be cautious about division of votes. It should not happen that a few votes go to the Congress, some to AAP and other to SAD. Look only for ‘jhadoo’ (broom) on the electronic voting machine,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Punjab deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Delhi CM said, “It is Waheguru’s miracle that in its press release Akalis have confessed to being responsible for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab, though by mistake.”

“Being a Panthic party, the SAD should have felt the most pain over sacrilege, but not a single culprit has been traced so far,” he said.

Kejriwal said Badal-Majithia family has close relations with Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and both sides have been helping each other in various criminal cases. “Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Captain did not utter a single word against SAD candidate Bikram Majithia,” he said.

He said Majithia will be put behind the bars by April 15 if AAP is voted to power. He warned the voters against supporting Amarinder, saying, “He will loot the exchequer as he has already declared that it is his last election.”