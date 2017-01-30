Drug seizures: Punjab tops the chart among 5 poll-bound states

Since the imposition of the model code of conduct for the assembly polls, Punjab has topped the drug seizure chart among the five poll-bound states, the others being Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

As per the figures released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Centre’s public relations wing, 2,632 kg of drugs/narcotics, including heroine, poppy husk, charas and ganja, worth Rs 12.3 crore, were seized in Punjab till January 28.

Punjab is followed by UP where 2,036 kg of drugs/narcotics, worth Rs 4.9 crore, were seized during the same period.

The issue of drugs is a major poll plank in Punjab. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have both raised it in a big way, blaming the outgoing Akali-BJP alliance for the menace. The alliance parties seem to be on the defensive as in their manifestoes they have promised to make Punjab drug free.

Manipur, Uttrakhand and Goa are way behind the two states with drugs seizures of 53 kg, 47.5 kg and 6.85 kg, respectively.

LIQUOR SEIZURES

In UP, 8 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 21 crore were seized till January 28. In Punjab, 5 lakh litres of liquor and 1.3 lakh litres of home-made liquor, with a total worth of Rs 2.69 crore, were seized.

Goa witnessed seizure of 71,194 litres of liquor, followed by Uttrakhand 36,121 litres and Manipur 12,835 litres.

In UP, Rs 88 crore unaccounted cash was seized since January 4, followed by Punjab (Rs 6.6 crore), Goa (Rs 1.2 crore), Uttrakhand (Rs 47 lakh) and Manipur (8 lakh).

GOLD SEIZURE

In Punjab, 163.8 kg gold and 26.5 silver, worth around Rs 26 crore, was recovered. No other state had reported seizure of the precious metals since the poll code was imposed.