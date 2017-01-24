Union budget on February 1 but don’t announce schemes for poll-bound states: EC

The Election Commission on Monday directed the Centre to ensure no state-specific announcements are made in the Union budget for the five states where assembly elections will be held, starting February 4.

Not giving in to the Opposition’s demand for deferring the budget presentation, the commission said, “in the interest of free and fair elections” and to maintain “level playing field during elections”, no state specific schemes should be announced in the national budget.

It said the move will ensure that voters in the five poll-bound states are not influenced “in favour of the ruling party”.

EC also said that it should be ensured that in the budget speech, “the government’s achievements in respect of the five states should not be highlighted in any manner”.

