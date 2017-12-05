EC gives directive on Gujarat elections in view of cyclone Ockhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked poll authorities in Gujarat to ensure that voters in assembly seats falling in the path of cyclone Ockhi are able to cast exercise their franchise on December 9 without inconvenience despite inclement weather.



The storm that left behind a trail of destruction in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep was expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Tuesday night, causing heavy rains in the state and adjoining Maharashtra.

Citing a weather bulletin, the poll panel pointed out that the movement of the cyclonic depression over parts of Gujarat is likely to be accompanied by a wet spell over the next three-four days.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Gujarat, the commission said considering the cyclone alert and the scheduled first phase of polls on December 9, “besides making effective arrangements for immediate relief and rehabilitation, adequate, effective and fool-proof arrangements may also be made... towards the smooth and efficient conduct of the election process”.

It said the authorities should also ensure that all the voters are “able to exercise their franchise without any inconvenience”.