EC team seizes pharma drugs worth Rs 38 lakh seized in Hoshiarpur

In a major seizure, the election commission-appointed surveillance teams seized over 7 lakh tablets and capsules worth over Rs 38 lakh in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.

The seizure included “7,19,000 capsules of Tramadol, 17,888 tabs of Tramadol, 52,400 tablets of Alprazolam, 8,400 tablets of Chlotdiazepoxide and 226 kits of Mifepristone,” an official spokesman of the state election office said.

It was one of the biggest haul of illegal pharmaceutical drugs in the state, he said. EC teams along with the district drug inspectors were involved in the raid on an unlicensed shop in a local market, the the spokesman added. Polling is scheduled on February 4 in the state.