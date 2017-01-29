Election Commission asks Goa CEO to file FIR against Kejriwal for bribery remarks 

The election commission has directed the chief election officer of Goa to file an FIR against AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating the code of conduct.

Earlier this month, addressing a rally in Goa, Kejriwal had asked voters to accept money from other parties, but vote for AAP. He was subsequently censured by the EC for making the statement that violates the code of conduct In place in the state.

The commission has taken a stern view of the comments levelled against it by Kejriwal and has found him guilty of violating the provisions of the representation of the people's act read with the provisions of the Indian penal code.

On Sunday, the commission said, it had asked Kejriwal to refrain from making comments that violate the model code of conduct that is in place in Goa and Punjab, the two states going to polls from February four.

However , in his reply the Delhi CM accused the poll panel of "encouraging bribery by refraining him from uttering such statements'.

"These submissions being baseless and scurrilous are totally unjustified in the light of the provisions of law on bribery and are not acceptable to the Commission," the EC order said.

On January 20, the EC had censured for violating the provisions of model code of conduct and expected him to be more circumspect in public utterances during election time.

"He was also informed that the Commission shall take stern action against him and his party in case of similar violation of MCC by using all powers available to it including action under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968," the order said.

In its latest order the poll panel has said Kejriwal has on several occasions " again violated the provisions of MCC by breaking his assurance to ECI.

It has also asked the Goa CEO to file a Compliance report by January 31.