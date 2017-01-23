Electronic postal ballots sent to 423 service voters in Punjab

The Election Commission (EC) has dispatched electronic transmission of postal ballots to 423 service voters of five constituencies of Punjab — four in Ludhiana district and one in Jalandhar.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) VK Singh said electronic transmission of postal ballots was being introduced in Punjab for the February 4 polls.

The initiative has been implemented in Ludhiana East, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North and one in Jalandhar West constituencies.

There are 284 service voters in Ludhiana and 139 in Jalandhar and they have been issued ballots papers electronically by returning officers.

The service voters can download these ballot papers till 5pm on the day of voting, i.e. February 4, and these should be returned to the returning officers till 8am on March 11.