Ex-army chief JJ Singh not allowed to garland Thikriwala’s statue in Patiala

Already troubled over lukewarm response from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) cadres, former army chief General JJ Singh (retd) on Monday faced an awkward situation when Colonel Amar Singh (retd), grandson of Sewa Singh Thikriwala, freedom fighter and leader of the Praja Mandal Movement against royal states in Punjab, didn’t allow the general to garland his statue in the city.

As per schedule, the general was to lead a bicycle rally in the city after paying obeisance at Thikhriwala’s statue. However, as he reached there, Col Amar Singh protested and said that he won’t allow him to garland his grandfather’s statue for political mileage.

As the general contested that the statue was now a national property and what was wrong if he pays homage to him, Col said, “If you were so interested to pay homage, why didn’t you turn up on January 20, anniversary of Thikriwala. I won’t allow anyone to take political mileage by exploiting the name of my grandfather.”

“When you were general of the army, you had all rights over freedom fighters. Now, you are a general of the SAD, thus you have no right to pay homage for political interest,” he added.

The perturbed general said that he would lodge an FIR against the grandson of Thikriwala as he did it deliberately. “It’s the property of the nation, not his personal. How he can stop anyone from paying homage,” he added.

Later, the general along with his wife and supporters held a cycle rally in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he termed Congress candidate Captain Amarinder Singh ‘absentee’ from the constituency.