FIR against Samajwadi Party’s Noida candidate for blocking DND Flyway

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party’s Noida candidate Sunil Chaudhary, 40, for blocking the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway for over two hours.

Hundreds of SP workers, riding in SUVs and cars, gathered on the DND Flyway to welcome Chaudhary, who was returning to Noida via Delhi on Saturday morning. They blocked the road and disrupted traffic, thereby violating the model code of conduct.

When SP announced his candidature, Chaudhary was in Lucknow and he returned to Noida after flying to Delhi airport on Saturday.

“He obtained permission only for a welcome by supporters on the DND Flyway. But the supporters blocked the road, thereby disturbing traffic movement and troubling thousands of commuters,” said Amit Kumar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who is in charge of the Noida constituency.

The police have lodged an FIR against 250 persons for disrupting the traffic movement on the DND Flyway. They also seized a SUV — a Toyota Fortuner — belonging to Chaudhary.

“We have seized the car because it had a party flag of a size bigger than what is allowed by the election commission,” a police officer said.

Most of the SP supporters kept waving the party flag on the DND Flyway while welcoming their candidate.

Commuters were angry with the traffic police for allowing such a gathering on the DND Flyway, which is one of the main routes connecting Noida with Delhi and witnesses a heavy traffic daily.

“It is impossible to travel on this route every time a leader is welcomed by his supporters. Why do the police allow such a disruption when they know it causes jams?” said Vipin Singh, a commuter.

Sunil Chaudhary refuted all allegations made by the police and accused the police of harassment.

“I had taken permission for my supporters to welcome me. My supporters did not block the road and were waiting for me on the roadside. The police have seized my car illegally. I will lodge an FIR against the policeman who seized my car for no fault. I did not know that so many supporters will gather to welcome me. A successful gathering proves that our government has brought about development that is being appreciated by many,” Chaudhary said.