FIR filed against Arvind Kejriwal for bribery remarks at Goa rally

Acting on the Election Commission’s directive, authorities here have filed an FIR against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters to take money from other parties but vote for his AAP, an official said on Monday.

Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the FIR was filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act at a local police station.

“In pursuance of a direction from the Election Commission, returning officer of Mapusa has filed a complaint before the Mapusa police station. The matter is sub judice.

“We will send a compliance report to the Election Commission,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Kejriwal, asking him to explain his comments made in Goa on January 8 where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader exhorted voters to accept money from other political parties and vote for his party instead.

In all his four speeches at various rallies in Goa last weekend, Kejriwal had said people should not just accept Rs 5,000 but demand Rs 10,000 from politicians keen on offering money but vote for AAP.

The Congress has demanded that Kejriwal be arrested.

“Asking voters to accept bribes is a serious issue. We demand the arrest of Kejriwal,” said Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar.