First, Congress and Patidars say quota deal sealed, then late-night clashes in Gujarat elections drama

Patidar leaders and workers staged a protest against the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat and allegedly vandalised the party’s office in Surat late on Sunday night, hours after the two sides announced they had reached an agreement on reservation for the community.

The protests were triggered by the Congress’s first list of candidates that accommodated just three Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) names. The Congress came up with its list earlier in the day, giving tickets to a total of 20 Patel leaders.

The late-night developments lay bare the unease in the Congress and Hardik Patel-led PAAS camps over their long-awaited alliance that eyes to oust the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

Out of power for more than two decades, the Congress has been wooing caste leaders such as Patel, whose outfit is up in arms against the BJP over reservation in jobs and education. Observers are keenly watching if the community’s campaign makes a dent in the BJP citadel.

The two-phase elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will take place on December 9 and 14, and counting will be held on December 18.

“We’ll protest against Congress tomorrow (Monday), and will rethink about extending our support to them...,” PAAS leader Dinesh Patel told ANI.

“We’ll ask our party candidates not to file nomination. If they still do, we’ll protest against them too,” he added.

Patel-led PAAS, which appears to be playing hardball with the Congress, had demanded around 20 seats. The Alpesh Thakor-led OBC bloc wanted 12 seats. Thakor had joined the Congress recently.

Patel had also set the condition that he would support the Congress only if the party committed itself to allotting reservation for his community.

Though the two sides claimed to have reached a deal, the official announcement about the reservation formula and the PAAS’s stand on supporting the Congress was expected to come from Patel at a public gathering in Rajkot on Monday.

But after the Congress made its choice of candidates public, clashes also broke out between Patidars and police outside the residence of Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki in Ahmedabad, news agency ANI reported.

Dinesh Patel alleged PAAS members had to wait for hours outside before they were finally allowed to meet Solanki. “All we want to ask him is why he declared our members’ names,” he told reporters, alleging that police abused and threatened to arrest him.