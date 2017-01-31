Followers to take decision on whom to support: Gurmeet Ram Rahim

With just five days to go for Punjab assembly polls and candidates making a beeline for Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda to get its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s, the dera is keeping the political parties guessing.

In a media interaction through video-conferencing across seven states this afternoon for the promotion of his upcoming film “Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab-MSG Lion Heart 2” on Monday, Ram Rahim said the “saadh sangat” (followers) of the “dera” would take a decision on it.

When asked that candidates were already making a beeline for his “dera” and claiming to have received his blessings, the dera chief said he blessed everyone who came to him. “I do not support anyone. My followers do. It is for them to decide. Till now, they have not conveyed their decision to me,” he said.

REJECT THOSE VISITING DERA: DADUWAL

Meanwhile, radical Sikhs have urged people to reject Sikh candidates who are visiting Ram Rahim Singh for seeking his “blessings” ahead of the February 4 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Baljit Singh Daduwal, who was appointed parallel ‘jathedar’ (high priest) of Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, during a radical Sarbat Khalsa (religious congregation of Sikhs) in Amritsar in November 2015, said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief has “hurt Sikh religious sentiments”. “So, candidates who are making a beeline for the Sirsa dera should be opposed.”